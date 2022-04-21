Save up to 75 per cent off on Ubisoft's DLC sale

Ubisoft have made huge adventure games in recent years, and they provide excellent support by extending the story and our time with the characters for those of us who want to hang around with them even longer.

Some of their excellent DLC packs are currently on sale right now on Ubisoft's own site, and we've made a list of some of the more notable discounts.

The most significant DLC here is the Dawn of Ragnarok for Asssassin's Creed Valhalla. As Eivor, your goal is to become Odin, the Norse god of Battle and Wisdom, and use your powers to save your son in this Viking saga. Despite its recent release last month as one of Valhalla's biggest add-ons, it's reduced by 25 per cent to £25.49 right now.

If you only just recently started your Valhalla journey, the game's season pass is available for just £16.99, a 50 per cent reduction. This includes three expansions: The Legend of Beowulf, Wrath of the Druids and the Siege of Paris, which is plenty to keep you going once you finish the mainline story.

If shooters are your thing and you're currently digging into Far Cry 6, its season pass is over a third off to just £22.09 right now. It has not only three DLC adventures featuring Vaas, Pagan Min and Joseph Seed from previous games, but also includes Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Classic Edition, the 80s, retro-futuristic take on Far Cry.

Immortals Fenyx Rising remains a great adventure title from Ubisoft, allowing you to explore, figure out puzzles and defeat enemies in a lush 3D world. The season pass DLC is half price right now, available for £16.99. It's filled with three great narrative DLCs: A New God, Myths of the Eastern Realm and The Lost Gods. The current offer also throws in the bonus adventure When The Road Gets Rocky.

If you're after anything else for your gaming life, whether it's another title or an accessory, check out our Jelly Deals Twitter feed. We're always updating it with the latest discounts, including stock info for PlayStation 5 consoles.