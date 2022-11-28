Save up to 45% on Samsung SD cards on Amazon

There’s still deals to be had as Cyber Monday rounds out the weekend’s deluge of sales, and we’ve found some micro SD cards with some hefty discounts over on Amazon which are worth a look.

These cards are built with capturing at 4K in mind, offering Class10 rated read and write speeds of 160MB/s without the adapter, or 120MB/s with, so that will depend on the device you’re using them with.

The read speeds mean they would be a viable choice for expanding storage on your Switch or Steam Deck, even going so far as to rival the read speed on the Switch’s own hard drive.

By all accounts they’re sturdy too, and are built to withstand 72 hours in seawater, magnets up to the strength of an MRI scan, and operate between minus 25°C and 85°C. I do not fancy being the person to test either of those extremes, it’s gotta be said.

If you’re reading this from the UK, you can also grab a bargain on a 512GB SanDisk card, which is currently half price at Amazon.

512GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC Card – £34.99 from Amazon (was £69.99)

