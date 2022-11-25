Save over 20% on this curved Acer Nitro monitor this Black Friday

RIP our collective bank balances, as Black Friday 2022 has rolled around. And if the holiday season wasn’t expensive enough, we may have found a curved monitor cheap enough to tempt even the most altruistic of seasonal spenders to indulge themselves a little.

This 27” Acer Nitro monitor is generously specced for the price, and is an ideal first monitor for someone buying a 1080p gaming PC in the sales. It’s a worthy upgrade from a smaller screen too – the Full HD curved widescreen makes for a more immersive experience than a little flat monitor.

Acer Nitro MBMIIPHX 27 Inch FHD (1920x1080) 165Hz Gaming Monitor – $139.99 from Amazon (was $179.99)

The headline here is the 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, which will enable you to push your FPS ever higher – PC permitting, of course, and if run through the DisplayPort over one of the two HDMI connections.

Paired with the FreeSync functionality to prevent screen tearing, this monitor has everything you need to take advantage of a mid- to high-spec gaming rig. There’s also HDR10 support, meaning you’ll get a higher contrast and colour range with it enabled.

Another selling point is the breadth of ergonomic options – it can be titled across 30°, swivels a full 360, and can has an adjustable height, as well as being VESA mounting compliant if you’re looking at a fully adjustable mounting solution.

It even has a couple of 2-watt speakers and a headphone jack, which is rare at this price point. They won’t have the bass response of a good pair of standalones, but will do just fine for watching a YouTube video and the like.

While this particular monitor isn’t included in the UK Black Friday sales, you can grab Digital Foundry’s favourite gaming monitor, the Dell S2721DGFA, for £110 off on Amazon. Or for £110 all in, you can grab the 24” Samsung Odyssey, which boasts similar specs to the Acer in a smaller form factor.

Make sure you’re following Jelly Deals on Twitter for all the best prices on PC peripherals, and check out the rest of the Black Friday 2022 deals we’ve shared so far.