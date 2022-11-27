Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Black Friday 2022
Save on this big 17" Asus TUF gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 for under £800

Big screen, small price.
Asus' TUF line of gaming laptops are made to endure thanks to strong construction and quality materials. They're often easy to recommend as potential buys because of this.

This Asus TUF F17 is similarly easy to recommend, and it's currently down to £797.97 over at Laptops Direct. That's £200 off the previous RRP.

Big gaming laptops with 17-inch displays are usually incredibly pricey and packed with overkill features. This TUF F17 is well within the budget of an enthusiast gamers, and it has great specs to match.

It has an 11th gen Intel Core i5 CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU which has 6GB of memory. This is a great match to play the latest games at high detail settings. And it's also a great choice if you're into fast-paces games like Doom Eternal, or online multiplayer duels in Fortnite, Rocket League and DOTA 2.

This is where the full HD display comes in. Thanks to the 144Hz refresh rate, you can be sure to see more of the action with smoother images, so long as your reflexes can keep up. And with 16GB of memory, you can also be sure the TUF F17 will keep up when it comes to using other apps during work, allowing you to multitask with ease. You can also connect multiple displays here thanks to the HDMI and Thunderbolt 4 ports, something that's not always adhered to with the trend of smaller and thinner gaming laptops.

There have been many Black Friday deals spilling into the weekend. Check out what we've covered here in case you've missed anything. And as always, follow us on our Jelly Deals Twitter page. This is where we post discounts on games and accessories across all the different platforms, and the place we use to share PS5 stock availability.

