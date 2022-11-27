Save 35% on Hori Switch controllers at My Nintendo Store

If you’ve managed to get this far into the Black Friday sales and aren’t yet deep in the red, perhaps one of these frankly adorable licensed Switch controllers by Hori could be the straw to make the camel declare bankruptcy.

The official Nintendo store has offers on a bunch of ‘em, including the ever-popular Split Pad Pro, though at the time of writing it’s sold out there. If you wanted a full form pad though, the wireless controllers are currently £15 off.

These are similar in functionality to the more ubiquitous PowerA controllers, offering motion controls, charging over USB-C, and a long battery life, while also forgoing rumble and Amiibo support. Hori’s take on the design is a little chunkier in the hands than PowerA’s, and has gripped edges to save it slipping around.

Nintendo have also knocked a wedge off of the mini wired controllers too, which look like an ergonomically-updated SNES pad, and come in a bunch of adorable designs. I mean, just look at that Pikachu and Eevee one!

Unlike their wireless counterparts, these don’t have the built-in gyroscope for motion controls, but they do have the added bonus of turbo functions.

For our American readers, you can still find a deal on these PowerA Nintendo Switch controllers on Amazon that we reported yesterday, or save $10 on the Arceus edition of the Split Pad Pro, which is also on Amazon.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Hori Split Pad Pro for Nintendo Switch – $50 from Amazon (was $59.99)

