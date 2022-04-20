Save an extra 5 per cent on Samsung products at CCL today

Samsung have been making great electronic products since 1969, with their name stretching across TVs, monitors, refrigerators, washing machines, smartphones and tablets, and more.

If you're in the market for a new SSD or laptop then you'll be happy to hear that CCL Computers have a sale on everything Samsung for today only. You simply need to use the code 'SAMAPR' at the checkout to get an extra 5 per cent off every Samsung product.

There's a lot of Samsung items to sort through on CCL, so we've gone through and chosen some of the best value deals to pick up today.

Samsung make some of our favourite products when it comes to storage options for your PC or Console. If you've got a PC or PS5 and need more internal storage or want to upgrade to something faster, we often reccommend the 1TB Samsung 980 PRO SSD that comes with a Heatsink attached. It's super-fast and easy to install, and won't overheat your system. You can get it at CCL for £184.81 with the discount 'SAMAPR' at checkout. It's worth noting the 980 Pro with heatsink is a lot cheaper at Amazon right now for £136, so you'd be better off grabbing it from there if you want to save some extra cash.

If internal storage isn't your thing, and you're looking for something portable then Samsung offers the 1TB portable T7 SSD. This sleek metal block is USB-C powered and delivers fast speeds and safeguards data for an easy way to store and transfer large files. It works for game storage on your PS5, and is great for transfering any files between computers. The T7 SSD is on sale already at CCL for just £84, so adding the code 'SAMAPR' brings it down to just £79.80.

If you need a new laptop for work then Samsung's Galaxy Book range is worth checking out. CCL has a good range of Galaxy Books available, and we like this Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 13.3" 2-in-1 laptop with an Intel i5 and 8GB of RAM, which you can get for £1,008.74 in the sale.

If you already have a work or gaming PC/Laptop and want another monitor to go with it, this 27" Full HD VA Curved Monitor is a nice choice with 240Hz refresh rate and G-Sync support, and it's on sale down from £301 to £261.23 using the discount code.

There's even more Samsung deals to shop at CCL so if none of the above float your boat, be sure to check out the full sale.