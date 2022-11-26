Save a third on a years’ PlayStation Plus subscription

If you’ve just managed to snag a PS5, which have yet to see any Black Friday discounts as of writing, or have been on the fence about trying out Sony’s overhauled subscription service, now could well be the time, as Amazon is offering it up for their cheapest price yet.

In the interest of trying to break down PS Plus’ revamped offering in as few words as possible, the Essential tier gets you the monthly “free” games, online multiplayer, cloud storage for saves, and access to tips and the PS Plus collection of games for PS5 players. Extra adds Ubisoft+ Classics and a roster of PS4/5 games, and Premium chucks in the classics catalogue, game trials, and cloud streaming on top.

How this deal works is interesting – what you’re buying here is a reduced rate on PlayStation Store funds, to the sum of the price of a PS Plus membership. That is to say, if you pick up the Essential tier from Amazon, you’ll be paying £34.20 for £38 credit, so that you can take advantage of the offer that Sony are currently running.

As the three tiers of PlayStation Plus were already 25 per cent off on the PlayStation Store for Black Friday, Amazon has taken a further 10 per cent off across the board with this deal, for a total saving of… erm, maths… between 31 per cent and 36 per cent, depending on the tier.

Sony’s deal is only running until 28th November, but you aren’t obliged to redeem it with your credit – in fact, you could well just grab a code to save 10 per cent off anything on the PlayStation Store. I won’t tell anyone.

For more PlayStation bargains for Black Friday 2022, keep an eye on our coverage of all the best PS5 deals, and follow Jelly Deals on Twitter to make sure you’re the first to hear about them too.