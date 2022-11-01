Save £300 on this packed Lenovo Legion gaming laptop with an RTX 3070

The best gaming laptop deals in recent months usually offer the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060. It's a great chip sitting between the mid and high-end alternatives. Of course, an RTX 3070 is even better, and deals on those are few and far between.

The Lenovo Legion line offers great gaming specs, and the Legion 5 with an RTX 3070 is currently on sale at Box, available for £1099.97. That's a huge £300 off the standard retail price.

It's a 17-inch laptop, a rarity these days, even for gaming laptops, and has a beefy AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor. There's also a full HD IPS display with a fast 144Hz refresh rate. Paired with the RTX 3070, not only will you be able to play the latest games at high settings and enjoy full visual fidelity, you'll also see more of the action when it comes to online titles and fast-paced shooters.

There's also 16GB of memory, which is plenty not just for gaming but also if you're planning on using the Lenovo to juggle multiple apps and multimedia editing. There's also 512GB SSD storage, which can be upgraded further down the line and plenty to get you started.

You won't have to suffer through dongle-hell either, as there are multiple USB ports, two USB-C ports, an HDMI port and an ethernet jack. That means you can dock this laptop to multiple monitors and stable internet connectivity. Other creature comforts are here too, such as the good battery life we expect from AMD gaming laptops these days, a backlit keyboard and 3D audio. Microsoft have also partnered with Lenovo here to offer three months of Xbox Game Pass, which will certainly have you making the most of your laptop as soon as you set it up.

