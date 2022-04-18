Save £200 on this Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop with an RTX 3060

Lenovo have made some of the best gaming laptops in recent years, by offering their well-known build quality with great specs at competitive prices. And the Legion 5i is a perfect example of this.

This particular model comes equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, the current "Goldilocks" GPU offering the best bang for buck, and it's currently down to just £799.97 at Amazon right now. That's £200 off the usual retail price.

The processor is an 11th gen Intel Core i5 chip, very capable for gaming, creative tasks and certainly a breeze for general productivity purposes. Combined with the aforementioned Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, you'll have a blast playing games at great detail levels on the laptop's full HD display. However, these guts are capable of taking advantage of the screen's 120Hz refresh rate, so if you're into esports and competitive games like DOTA, League of Legends and Call of Duty, you'll definitely see more of the action.

There's also 8GB of memory and a 512GB SSD. This should be plenty to get you started for almost every game, and if you're wanting to upgrade later down the line, both of these components can be swapped out, so you're still getting some of the flexibility of a desktop PC.

With its size, you also won't have to sacrifice anything when it comes to ports. There's a Thunderbolt 4 port for connecting pro-level docks and external GPUs, as well as multiple USB-A ports, an HDMI-out and even a LAN port. This is great for when you have to travel and don't have to take a dongle with you for that one port you sometimes miss out on with some laptops these days.

If you're after anything else to sweeten your purchase, perhaps a gaming mouse or external display, check out our Jelly Deals Twitter feed. We're always seeking discounts on games and accessories, and frequently share updates throughout the day.