If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Rusty Lake's acclaimed co-op puzzler The Past Within out on Switch in July

And there's 40% off ahead of launch.

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

The Past Within, developer Rusty Lake's wonderfully sinister time-travelling co-op puzzler, is ready to make the jump to a new platform, and will be launching for Switch on 6th July.

The Past Within is the latest in a series that has so far spanned 15 loosely interconnected games under the Rusty Lake and Cube Escape banners, with another one - the recently announced Underground Blossom - expected to arrive on PC later this year.

Like its predecessors, The Past Within delivers a deliciously surreal mix of casual point-and-click puzzling and room escape action, albeit this time given a devious co-operative twist.

Watch on YouTube
The Past Within comes to Switch in July.

In The Past Within, two players, each on their own device (be that Switch, PC, Mac, or mobile), work together across different timelines - one located in the past, the other in the future - to solve the mysteries surrounding recurring series character Albert Vanderboom.

That requires some serious communication and teamwork between participants as they attempt to discern how the environments in their respective timelines are connected, so that knowledge gained in one can be used to solve puzzles and progress in the other.

It's rewarding - if a little brain-frying - stuff and it impressed myself and Eurogamer's Victoria Kennedy enough to award it a Recommended out of five when we co-reviewed it last year.

And if that sounds intriguing, Switch players will be able to put their communication skills to the test when The Past Within comes to eShop on 6th July. It'll be available at a 40 percent discount prior to launch, making its two-copy requirement a little easier on the wallet.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch