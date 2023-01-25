Risen rises on to consoles and receives Steam update

Cult RPG Risen is now available on current consoles, with an update to its Steam version adding new features.

Risen originally released on PC and Xbox 360 in 2009 and was followed by two sequels.

Now it's been re-released across Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. Check out the launch trailer below.

Risen | Nintendo Switch Release Trailer

The game is set on the volcanic island of Faranga and sees Inquisitor Mendoza investigating ruins that have arisen from the ground. It promises a seamless open world without loading screens, 60 hours of gameplay, and notes that "every action has consequences".

Alongside the console release, the game has received an update on Steam.

Achievements have been added, along with support for DirectInput compatible gamepads, Polish and Russian languages, as well as various bug fixes relating to audio and physics.

Save games are also compatible with the old SKU and the soundtrack is available to purchase for £4.29.

The most recent release in the series, Risen 3: Titan Lords, was back in 2014. Could this new release and update herald a return?

The original game received middling reviews from Eurogamer across Xbox and PC. Perhaps this new release could make it worth a fresh look.