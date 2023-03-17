If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Resident Evil 4's Leon arrives in Fortnite, but without his snazzy jacket

Hood have thought.

Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on
Fortnite's Leon without a jacket.

The arrival of Resident Evil 2 and 4 hero Leon S. Kennedy into Fortnite should be a cause for celebration, but fans were left stunned last night when the series' perfectly-coiffed protagonist turned up half-dressed.

No, he's not topless - though there's a Resident Evil 4 Remake demo mod for that if you so choose. Instead, Fortnite's Leon is missing his iconic jacket from the early stages of Resident Evil 4, and indeed any other style option.

Fans have complained it is a missed oppurtunity for Fortnite's version of Leon, and compared his character model to those for fellow Resi stars Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine, who are already available in Fortnite featuring multiple outfits from their various appearances.

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer's spoiler-free Resident Evil 4 video review.

Leon's accessories include his knife as a pickaxe, which I suppose is fair enough, and his attache case as a backbling - something which looks a little odd but never had any original in-game explanation either.

Claire Redfield is also now available to buy in Fortnite, dressed in her Resident Evil 2 costume. Again, there's no additional style options for her either.

If you're reading Epic Games, there's still time for an update to dress Leon properly.

Capcom's Resident Evil 4 remake launches next Friday, and Eurogamer's glowing review is now available to read.

"Keeping what works while reimagining what doesn't, this is about as good as remakes get," our Aoife wrote in Eurogamer's Resident Evil 4 Remake review.

