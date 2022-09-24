PUBG Mobile's new anti-cheat system has "already seen a 50% decrease in cheating" during testing

PUBG Mobile has released a new anti-cheat system that it says has already cut cheating by half.

Developer Krafton says the system, called Fog of War, "helps mask the movements of other players from cheaters using x-ray vision/wall hacks", and states that during the testing period, cheating fell by 62 per cent in "certain regions".

"The first of its kind in mobile gaming, Fog of War is an advanced anti-cheat system that limits the game information a player receives, reducing their ability to see players out of their field of view or through walls and objects," Krafton explains.

"Firstly, the Fog of War system scans all the buildings and terrain on PUBG Mobiles huge maps. Through internal calculations, the system then intelligently determines what the player is supposed to be able to see. Finally, only that specific information is sent from the server back to the player. Non-visible information will not be sent, putting a stop to x-ray vision cheaters."

The anti-cheat measures will be implemented on large, open maps, and will "only become more and more comprehensive" as the new system is gradually rolled out across all PUBG Mobile game modes.

"Cheating is completely unacceptable in PUBG Mobile, and this is yet another step towards stopping players from using deceitful and unfair technology," the developer insists. "Nothing is more important to PUBG Mobile than ensuring players have a safe, fun and fair experience."

ICYMI, Afghanistan has become the latest in a string of countries to ban PUBG, with the game now expected to be made unplayable in the country within the next 90 days.

Writing on Twitter, the director of the ruling Taliban government's media and information centre stated that the game would be blocked, alongside social app TikTok, for its effects on young people.

India, Pakistan, China and Jordan have also previously banned PUBG, whose mobile version specifically became particularly popular in these countries.