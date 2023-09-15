If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

PS5 will soon get three new metallic covers with matching controllers

Volcanic Red! Cobalt Blue! Sterling Silver!

A promotional image showing Sony's new Deep Earth PS5 controller colours - from left to right, in Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue, and Sterling Silver.
Image credit: Sony
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Tired of that giant white slab of a PlayStation 5 in your living room and looking to add a bit of pizzazz to your surroundings? Well then Sony might just, depending on your idea of tasteful, have what you're looking for: three new metallic console covers (and matching controllers) that are almost certainly not going to match your existing decor!

Sony's newly announced Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue, and Sterling Silver cover/controller combos are, according to a post on the PlayStation Blog, inspired by the "beautiful and powerful hues found in the depths of planet Earth" - all of which have then bee "elevated" with a metallic finish for a "touch of sophistication."

Those interested in giving their PS5 a "Deep Earth" makeover can, when the appropriate time comes, pick up each of the three shiny new covers for £49.99/€59.99/$59.99 USD, while the DualSense controllers (sold separately) will each cost £64.99/€74.99/$74.99 USD.

Bit over the top, this.

Those really interested in giving their PS5 a "Deep Earth" makeover can put in a pre-order for any of the above on the PlayStation website (or through "select retailers") starting at 10am local time on 4th October - as long as they're in the UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Austria, Portugal, or the US, that is.

Sony says its Volcanic Red and Cobalt Blue PS5 covers and controllers will launch on 3rd November, with the Sterling Silver variants set to arrive on 26th January next year.

