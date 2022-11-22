Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Prison Architect goes cutting edge in new Future Tech Pack mini-expansion

Out now on PC and consoles.
News by Matt Wales Reporter
Prison Architect is getting with the times and then some, trading the science of yesterday for the science of now and a little bit beyond in its newly released Future Tech Pack mini-expansion.

Future Tech is the ninth content update for Prison Architect, and gives players the ability to update their prisons with high-tech features and more advanced security.

Its big additions include keycard-activated doors, controllable searchlights, and even two robot guard dogs, but players can also make use of glass walls, electrified fences, and a tracking belt - enabling them to follow inmates via the tracking menu, monitors, and routers.

Prison Architect: Future Tech Pack - Reveal Trailer.

There's also a selection of new decor items, including hexagonal and triangular tiles, plus updated uniforms for inmates and guards, both sporting a more futuristic aesthetic.

Prison Architect's Future Tech Pack is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, where it costs £2.09/2.99 EUR/$2.99 USD. It arrives alongside the free The Slam update, adding the likes of Visitor Only zones, more staff break categories, and other quality of life improvements.

Eurogamer.net Merch