Prison Architect goes cutting edge in new Future Tech Pack mini-expansion

Prison Architect goes cutting edge in new Future Tech Pack mini-expansionOut now on PC and consoles.
Prison Architect is getting with the times and then some, trading the science of yesterday for the science of now and a little bit beyond in its newly released Future Tech Pack mini-expansion.
Future Tech is the ninth content update for Prison Architect, and gives players the ability to update their prisons with high-tech features and more advanced security.
Its big additions include keycard-activated doors, controllable searchlights, and even two robot guard dogs, but players can also make use of glass walls, electrified fences, and a tracking belt - enabling them to follow inmates via the tracking menu, monitors, and routers.
There's also a selection of new decor items, including hexagonal and triangular tiles, plus updated uniforms for inmates and guards, both sporting a more futuristic aesthetic.
Prison Architect's Future Tech Pack is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, where it costs £2.09/2.99 EUR/$2.99 USD. It arrives alongside the free The Slam update, adding the likes of Visitor Only zones, more staff break categories, and other quality of life improvements.
