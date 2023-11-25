Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Prison Architect 2 has been rated in Korea

Kor-ea blimey.

A rating for Prison Architect 2 has popped up in Korea.

At the time of writing, a sequel to Introversion Software's wildly popular management sim has not been formally announced, yet Prison Architect 2 has been rated as suitable for "juvelines" by Korea's Game Rating and Administration Committee.

Prison Architect: Future Tech Pack - Reveal Trailer.

Interestingly, the link that once led to the rating is now dead, and the game doesn't turn up if you search for it, either in English or Korean. So make of that what you will.

Thankfully, someone managed to screenshot the listing before it was removed, but without formal confirmation or a working link, all we can do is chalk this up as a rumour or convincing fake for now. If it does get announced soon – say, at The Game Awards next month – try to look surprised.

"For years now, players have watched Prison Architect mature through a sometimes very bumpy Early Access evolution, and now it has come of age, blossoming into a beautiful new management game marred only by what are, at their very worst, a mere scattering of pimples," we wrote in Eurogamer's Prison Architect review.

"It's smart, it's challenging, it's even a commentary on incarceration and reform in a capitalist culture. Go on. Get some dogs."

A Switch rating for Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box has also recently popped up in Germany.

Right now, the collection is only available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, and has not yet been confirmed for Switch, which only received a Borderlands 3 port back in October.

