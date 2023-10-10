Prime members can save £50 on the PC and PS5-compatible 2TB Samsung 980 Pro SSD

Amazon Prime Day has returned for its second outing in 2023, bringing with it a whole load of extra deals across a wide array of items.

As the two-day event kicks off, one early deal we’ve noticed in the UK is a £50 saving – nearly a third off its original asking price – on this 2TB PC and PS5-compatible Samsung 980 Pro SSD, now just £102.99.

Samsung 980 PRO M.2 NVMe 2TB SSD - £102.99 from Amazon (£137.98 for non-Prime members, was £152.29)

Amazon US doesn't have a Prime discount on the 2TB model, but it does have a saving members can snag on the 1TB model, being sold at $49.99 - otherwise, the 2TB variant is stuck at its usual asking price of $129.99.

As mentioned, thanks to its PS5 compatibility, this deal is sure to appeal to an even wider audience, and due to the escalating sizes of games over time – with Call of Duty being a consistently common culprit in this space – PS5 players in particular are likely to find this a deal worth checking out.

Speaking from experience, having the 1TB model of this SSD for my PS5 has been incredibly handy, though I’d be lying if I said I didn’t wish I had more space, and having another couple of terabytes on top of the base system’s storage capacity gives quite a lot of extra leeway.

Though of course, that doesn’t mean this deal is not equally appealing to PC players, and for similar reasons it’s most definitely worth considering.

It’s worth noting that the model mentioned before doesn’t come with a heatsink, and whilst Amazon does have a 2TB heatsink option available, it’s not discounted in the same way as the non-heatsink version, so you’ll be paying closer to its original price. You can check out Digital Foundry's recommended PS5 compatible heatsinks as you will need one to use the SSD in your PS5.

There are also additional options for different storage sizes, but they aren't available as Prime Day deals, and in the UK specifically, most of them are being sold by different sellers - whilst in the US, the 500GB model costs more than $10 extra than the aforementioned 1TB model!

If you’re on the lookout for more SSD deals, head on over to our coverage page for that, or for other storage solutions, our SD card deals page is a handy place to keep checking. Beyond that, for more deals from Amazon’s second Prime Day of 2023, be sure to check out our main Prime Day gaming deals page which we’ll be updating across both today and tomorrow as new deals arise.