Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players are already accessing its unreleased epilogue DLC

It'll be available next month.

L to R: Nemona, Penny, Arven, and the player character in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Image credit: Nintendo
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

Yesterday, The Pokémon Company announced it will add an epilogue to the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero next month.

The epilogue will be available to players once they complete the main quests of the DLC's two adventures, The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk, and a "certain" postgame event in the base game.

Fans are speculating what the epilogue might contain and are hoping to see Nemona, Penny, and Arven from the base game added to the DLC. However, for fans who are too impatient to wait, the epilogue has already been datamined and shared online.

A new adventure in the Land of Kitakami awaits!

Some players uploaded videos of the epilogue to YouTube, but these have since been taken down via copyright claims from Nintendo. Details of what the epilogue contains can still be found by searching on social media, if you'd like to go looking for them.

If you're hoping to go into the Scarlet and Violet DLC fresh, Bewear of spoilers online. The epilogue will launch on 11th January, 2024.

The Indigo Disk was released last week and is the second part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. It brought back Ed Sheeran's song Celestial in a remix version by Toby Fox, creator of Undertale and a composer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It also added a new synchronisation mechanic which allows you to play as your Pokémon, resulting in videos of Joltik very slowly hopping around and Gholdengo practising its kickflips.

