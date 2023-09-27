Pokémon Go raises in-game currency prices

Pokémon Go has quietly raised prices for in-game currency bundles in a number of regions, including the UK.

The hugely-popular app previously charged 79p for 100 PokéCoins, the price of an in-game raid pass. As of this week, 100 PokéCoins now costs 99p.

Fans elsewhere around the world have noticed more significant changes, with the same bundle increased from 99c to CA$1.39 in Canada, AU$1.59 in Australia and NZ$1.69 in New Zealand, per reports on top Pokémon Go fan reddit The Silph Road.

Battling and catching Kartana in Pokémon Go.Watch on YouTube

Conversely, some countries have seen some higher bundle prices reduced, with fans in Brazil and Thailand noting that larger packs of PokéCoins now cost less.

In the UK, larger PokéCoin bundles have stayed the same. Previously, it was cheaper to buy PokéCoins in 100 coin amounts rather than in larger denominations - this is no longer the case.

A Niantic spokesperson did not comment directly on the reason for this week's price rises when contacted by Eurogamer, but stated that the game's web store and in-game prices were subject to change "due to real-world currency fluctuations and exchange rates".

Earlier this year, Pokémon Go launched a web store where players can purchase in-game items and currency at a slight discount - and directly from Niantic itself, circumventing the standard 33 percent cut that platform holders such as Apple and Google make on purchases via smartphone stores.

The changes arrive ahead of Pokémon Go's annual Halloween festivities - one of the app's most popular in-game events among fans.