Pokémon Go has an eye-popping 3D billboard for International Cat Day

Claws for thought.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on
Pokémon Go's Shinjuku 3D billboard.

Pokémon Go has created an eye-catching 3D billboard to celebrate International Cat Day.

The billboard is situated in Tokyo - specifically, outside Shinjuku station - and features Pikachu, Meowth and a variety of other cat Pokémon.

Alternatively, you can just watch the billboard from the perfect angle yourself via the video below.

Watch on YouTube
Pokémon Go's Shinjuku station 3D billboard in full.

To accompany the advert, Pokémon Go will feature a menagerie of cat Pokémon spawns in the Shinjuku area, plus event-specific tasks and raids.

These will feature Meowth in its Kanto, Alolan and Galar forms, Skitty, Glameow, Purrloin, Espurr and Litten.

Why Shinjuku station? Well, the event seems to be a nod to an earlier, extremely popular 3D billboard featuring a non-Pokémon cat in the same location.

I'll admit I had not heard of International Cat Day before now, and I'm a cat fan myself. (So, I suppose, the billboard has done what it's intended to do?)

International Cat Day was created in 2002 by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), and is designed to raise awareness for feline welfare.

Huh, maybe the recent, cat-starring Stray should have launched slightly later?

