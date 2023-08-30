Pokémon Go debuts Lechonk and other Scarlet & Violet arrivals next week

Pokémon Go is slinging open the gates to Paldea with its first batch of additions from last year's Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which join the game from next week.

Pokémon Go's initial Paldea line-up arrives across two consecutive updates as part of its latest season, beginning on Tuesday, 5th September. Sprigatito, Floragato, Meowscarada, Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Quaxly, Quaxwell, Quaquaval, Lechonk, and Oinkologne (both male and female variants) are all up first, with Lechonk even getting a Shiny variant at launch.

This starting batch debuts in Pokémon Go's A Paldean Adventure event, which runs from 5th September until Sunday, 10th September. Other additions include Lechonk-focused Timed Research, Unown in global raids, and various event bonuses, as detailed in Niantic's post.

Pokémon Go's Paldea region trailer.

Then, from 10th September to Friday, 15th September, more Paldea Pokémon - Nymble, Lokix, Pawmi, Pawmo, Pawmot, Bombirdier, Frigibax, Arctibax, and Baxcalibur - make their debut during the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event, with Bombirdier available as a Shiny on arrival.

The previous week's raid and event bonuses, alongside Lechonk research tasks, continue to apply in week two, but Niantic is also introducing a paid Timed Research challenge, costing £4.49/$5 USD and featuring two encounters with Pawmi, the Pawmi Backpack avatar item, three Rare Candy, one Incubator, 10 Silver Pinap Berries, 921 Stardust, and 9210 XP.