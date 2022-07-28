If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

PlayStation reveals DualSense-inspired Backbone One iPhone controller

With PS Remote Play in mind.
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales Reporter
Published on

Sony has unveiled the new Backbone One PlayStation Edition, an officially licensed iPhone controller created with PS Remote Play in mind.

Backbone One PlayStation Edition is identical to the existing Backbone One controller, with one key difference: it eschews the original's black colour scheme in favour of pristine white hues inspired by Sony's DualSense wireless controller. However, other familiar DualSense design elements, including parallel thumbsticks, are not replicated.

Sony is promoting the Backbone One PlayStation Edition - which is powered by the connected device - as the perfect companion to its PS Remote Play service, enabling players to stream their games from their PS4 or PS5 consoles to their iPhones using the dedicated App Store app.

Watch on YouTube
Introducing the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition.

The company also notes, however, the Backbone One can be used to play a wide variety of iOS games designed with controller support.

The Backbone One PlayStation Edition will initially be available in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the US, with more countries to follow. It can be ordered now and is listed with a retail price of £99.99 on the Backbone website.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

About the Author

Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch