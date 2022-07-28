PlayStation reveals DualSense-inspired Backbone One iPhone controller

PlayStation reveals DualSense-inspired Backbone One iPhone controllerWith PS Remote Play in mind.
Sony has unveiled the new Backbone One PlayStation Edition, an officially licensed iPhone controller created with PS Remote Play in mind.
Backbone One PlayStation Edition is identical to the existing Backbone One controller, with one key difference: it eschews the original's black colour scheme in favour of pristine white hues inspired by Sony's DualSense wireless controller. However, other familiar DualSense design elements, including parallel thumbsticks, are not replicated.
Sony is promoting the Backbone One PlayStation Edition - which is powered by the connected device - as the perfect companion to its PS Remote Play service, enabling players to stream their games from their PS4 or PS5 consoles to their iPhones using the dedicated App Store app.
The company also notes, however, the Backbone One can be used to play a wide variety of iOS games designed with controller support.
The Backbone One PlayStation Edition will initially be available in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the US, with more countries to follow. It can be ordered now and is listed with a retail price of £99.99 on the Backbone website.
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.