PlayStation controller patent describes heat-changing haptic feedback

Hot stuff.

Sony heat-changing controller patent.
Tom Phillips
Tom Phillips
Published on

Sony has registered a patent which describes the possibility of including temperature-controlled haptic feedback in a PlayStation controller.

The feature, which could emulate the sense of either hot or cold to the user, is part of several discussed in a patent for a controller made - at least in part - of a more gel-like material than the current plastic.

Sony's describes an "elastically deformable material" which is able to better aid in haptic feedback, and which can detect when said "elastic member" is touched, pressed, twisted, pinched, squashed, rubbed, or even "in the action of bringing a hand close to the elastic member".

Watch on YouTube
Newscast: Are Unreal Engine's procedural generation and Ubisoft's Ghostwriter the future of game development?

Using a magnetic fluid, haptic feedback could provide a different shape, hardness or temperature, Sony's patent (originally spotted by Exputer) continues - the latter of which could be achieved by a thermoelectric heat pump.

"The elastic member may include such a material as gel whose elastic modulus or hardness changes under heat," Sony wrote, "to control the elastic modulus or hardness by change of the temperature with the above temperature control apparatus."

One potential use could see the controller react to you squeezing it, changing the temperature further still.

"The temperature control apparatus may be controlled such that the larger the amount of deformation, the higher the temperature becomes," Sony continued. "This allows the user to feel the temperature change corresponding to deformation."

As with all patents, there's no guarantee these ideas will make it into a publicly-available product at some point - but it's an intriguing concept.

Imagine a DualSense controller which warms to the touch as you gather around an in-game bonfire - or that could become chilled if you pick up a frozen item left in the snow?

Tagged With
About the Author
Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
