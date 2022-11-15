If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Pikmin Bloom passes first anniversary, hosts Pikmin 3 event

Find your flower.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on
Pikmin Bloom's Pikmin 3 event.

Pikmin Bloom, the social walking game from Pokémon Go maker Niantic, recently passed its first birthday and is now hosting a special event themed around Pikmin 3.

This event in particular caught my eye, as it will allow you to grow the series' original Red, Blue and Yellow Pikmin varieties dressed up in the space suits of Pikmin 3's main characters: Alph, Brittany, and Charlie.

If you're unfamiliar, Pikmin Bloom lets you potter about your neighbourhood growing flower trails and picking up Pikmin seedlings that can grow into Pikmin wearing costumes. If you're near a beach, for example, the Pikmin could be wearing a shell, or a discarded bottle cap if collected near a corner shop. It's a collection game and a glorified pedometer - and a cute nudge to get off your sofa once in a while.

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Newscast: Should you peek at Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks?

In a nice touch, anyone who has previously played Pikmin 3 Deluxe on Switch via their linked Nintendo Account is now also eligible to unlock an "Onion-style" backpack for their Pikmin Bloom avatar. Head over to My Nintendo to claim yours.

I've not always found time for Pikmin Bloom on my phone alongside Pokémon Go over the past year, but I'm going to log in over the next few weeks and collect these, I think.

After all, Pikmin 4 is finally on the way! What new Pikmin species will that bring...?

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch