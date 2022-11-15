Pikmin Bloom passes first anniversary, hosts Pikmin 3 event

Pikmin Bloom, the social walking game from Pokémon Go maker Niantic, recently passed its first birthday and is now hosting a special event themed around Pikmin 3.

This event in particular caught my eye, as it will allow you to grow the series' original Red, Blue and Yellow Pikmin varieties dressed up in the space suits of Pikmin 3's main characters: Alph, Brittany, and Charlie.

If you're unfamiliar, Pikmin Bloom lets you potter about your neighbourhood growing flower trails and picking up Pikmin seedlings that can grow into Pikmin wearing costumes. If you're near a beach, for example, the Pikmin could be wearing a shell, or a discarded bottle cap if collected near a corner shop. It's a collection game and a glorified pedometer - and a cute nudge to get off your sofa once in a while.

In a nice touch, anyone who has previously played Pikmin 3 Deluxe on Switch via their linked Nintendo Account is now also eligible to unlock an "Onion-style" backpack for their Pikmin Bloom avatar. Head over to My Nintendo to claim yours.

📢 The #Pikmin3Deluxe event begins today!



✨Part 1✨

From 11/15 to 12/9, complete steps-based tasks to get the three badges featuring Pikmin 3 Deluxe characters!



✨Part 2✨

New Decor #Pikmin will be appearing from 11/28 to 12/9!



Check the image for details ✅ pic.twitter.com/jHnuDVDCm3 — Pikmin Bloom (@PikminBloom) November 15, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

I've not always found time for Pikmin Bloom on my phone alongside Pokémon Go over the past year, but I'm going to log in over the next few weeks and collect these, I think.

After all, Pikmin 4 is finally on the way! What new Pikmin species will that bring...?