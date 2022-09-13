Pikmin 4 launches for Nintendo Switch in 2023

In a sentence I never thought I'd actually get to write, Pikmin 4 will launch for Nintendo Switch in 2023.

Pikmin creator Shigeru Miyamoto first confirmed Pikmin 4 to me as part of an interview with Eurogamer back in 2015. It's fair to say we've been waiting on this one for a while.

In 2017, I asked Miyamoto about the project again - and heard from the Nintendo legend that it was still progressing. I never gave up hope.

Pikmin 4 is really real.

A quick teaser for Pikmin 4 today showed gameplay from a new camera angle, situated with the Pikmin at ground level.

A screenshot shown during today's Direct confirmed the return of Red, Blue and Yellow Pikmin, and the series' classic Bulborb enemy. It looked a lot like Pikmin 3 character Brittany is back too.

"Nintendo Switch has made controlling the game simpler, so you can further concentrate on the core essence of Pikmin gameplay," Miyamoto teased. "We call it 'Dandori' in Japanese, or strategically planning and commanding Pikmin."

And that was it - for now!