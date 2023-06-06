If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Pikmin 4 will let you create your own character

Pikmin 4 character customisation.
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-chief
Published on

It's the news you've been waiting for: I'm going to be in Pikmin 4!

And so, in fact, are you! And so is everyone else, really, thanks to the game's new character creator.

A fresh trailer for Pikmin 4 released this afternoon shows off the game's character creation toolkit, which features Mii-like hairstyles, skin tones, body types and more.

Pikmin 4 character customisation trailer.

There's also a snippet of story detail to be found here too - via confirmation that Pikmin 4's narrative revolves (once again) around the hunt for a missing Captain Olimar, the series' original star.

You play as a member of the Rescue Corps, on a mission to rescue Olimar and also the first Rescue Corps team who went to find him.

It seems like tracking down the various team members, and ultimately Olimar himself, will form the main story for the game - which all feels very familiar.

This also ties in with the additional story available in Pikmin 3 Deluxe, which (spoilers!) ends with Olimar and his hapless sidekick Louie returning to the Pikmin planet in a ball of flame.

Pikmin 4 finally arrives next month on 21st July. Pikmin creator Shigeru Miyamoto first confirmed the game's existence to Eurogamer back in 2015, almost eight years ago.

Comments
