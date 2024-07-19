There's a new Pikmin game, sort of

Nintendo has announced a new Pikmin game, but no - it's not Pikmin 5.

Instead, Japanese Pikmin fans can enjoy Pikmin Counting, a web-based edutainment game where you count from 1 to 100 using Nintendo's colourful garden characters. (It's primarily designed for young kids.)

Pikmin Counting is one of several mini-games available on Nintendo's Japanese website Pikmin Garden, a hub of information on the series with regular news updates of things going on in mobile game Pikmin Bloom, quizzes, and cute Pikmin wallpaper.

Another mini-game available on Pikmin Garden features rhythm-based gameplay, and has you playing Guitar Hero-style falling notes.

After 10 minutes playing Pikmin Counting, I have counted my way to 100 and seen my growing horde of creatures display some of their in-game characteristics - Yellow Pikmin disabling an electric obstacle, Blue Pikmin sorting out a water jet, Ice Pikmin freezing a lake solid.

Rock Pikmin get stomped on by enemies - but it's okay because they're sturdy! Even Pikmin 4's Glowmin show up to help get you over the 100 line.

If you fancy giving it a go, you'll just need to head to the Pikmin Counting page on a mobile device - and also be signed in to your Nintendo Account.

Pikmin is a really big deal in Japan, where last year's excellent Pikmin 4 shifted the bulk of its copies. As of March, the game had sold 3.48m copies worldwide, including 1.87m in Japan alone - the most of any in the franchise so far.

"Nintendo's oft-overlooked garden strategy reaches near-perfect evolution," I wrote in Eurogamer's Pikmin 4 review, dubbing it a "a bouquet of fresh gameplay alongside the best bits from the series' roots".