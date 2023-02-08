Pikmin 4 introduces Ice Pikmin and dog-like ally

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Tonight brought our first look at Pikmin 4 gameplay in a trailer shown as part of Nintendo Direct.

The footage introduced us to a brand new type of Pikmin: Ice Pikmin, which can freeze enemies and surfaces. The original Red, Blue and Yellow varieties were also shown.

Tonight's trailer also introduced us to an odd-looking dog creature which can be used to charge or carry Pikmin across obstacles such as water. It's not a Pikmin but... it looks friendly.

Watch on YouTube
Pikmin 4 introduces Ice Pikmin and a weird dog.

Other more familiar elements were shown, including hunting for treasure and what looked like the return of proper caves, a la Pikmin 2.

Familiar enemies included Empress Bulblax and Bulborbs - including a tease of a bizarre red-eyed condition for the latter now present at night.

Story details remain under wraps, but tonight's footage showed a new set of Olimar-esque heroes to play as.

Tonight's glimpse concluded with a release date: 21st July 2023. It's finally happening!

