Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom drop a new "mixed reality" teaser trailer

Here's a new "mixed reality" teaser for the upcoming Peaky Blinders VR game, Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom.

Designed to "showcase how players will walk in the shadows of the Shelbys in the forthcoming immersive narrative VR game", the teaser gives us a peek at what you can expect when the game arrives on Meta Quest 2 and PICO 4 on 9th March, 2023.

Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom | Mixed Reality Trailer.

"A narrative VR game inspired by the epic gangster drama," teases developer Maze Theory. "Explore the gritty streets of 1920s Birmingham and London, and immerse yourself in iconic locations from the show. Come face-to-face with Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and Arthur Shelby (Paul Anderson), and interact with intriguing new characters as you uncover allegiances and confront your enemies."

Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom is an original story written in collaboration with Peaky Blinders’ producer and brand owner Caryn Mandabach Productions, and with series creator and writer Steven Knight. The "epic crime drama" features an "immersive world, believable characters, and intense action".

"If you're a big fan of the Peaky Blinders TV show, The King's Ransom definitely looks like something you're going to want to check out when it releases at some point this year," our resident VR expert, Ian, said when he previewed the game for us at the end of last year.

"For everyone else, and I'm mainly talking to VR veterans who are used to much freer experiences here, I'm not sure this one will be worth much more than a quick peek. Unless you're really into smoking cigarettes and just want to do it without destroying your lungs that is."