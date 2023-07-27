Payday 3 closed beta for PC and Xbox Series X/S next week

PC and Xbox Series X/S players will be able to try Payday 3 ahead of its September launch date next week, from Wednesday 2nd to Monday 7th August.

The upcoming co-op heist threequel will be available to try as part of a "technical closed beta", with a classic heist from the series and the original gang available to play.

So, that means removing cash from a bank in the No Rest For The Wicked mission, while playing as one of Payday's major masked foursome: Dallas, Hoxton, Chains and Wolf.

You'll be able to replay the mission to your heart's content, though your progress will eventually be capped (at Infamy Level 22 and Weapon Level Progression 8, if you wanted to know).

Interested? You can request access now via Payday 3's Steam page or on your Xbox through the Xbox Insider Hub app.

Our Ian played Payday 3 last month, and reported back that the game improved on the series' formula without making any radical changes.

You can watch 4K gameplay from both of these missions, along with stealthy and loud playthroughs of the bank mission, in the video above.