Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Sign up for a free trial and get ad-free browsing and exclusive content. Use code "Eurogamer1" at checkout.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Payday 3 closed beta for PC and Xbox Series X/S next week

Heist society.

An image of a masked gunman from Payday 3.
Image credit: Starbreeze
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

PC and Xbox Series X/S players will be able to try Payday 3 ahead of its September launch date next week, from Wednesday 2nd to Monday 7th August.

The upcoming co-op heist threequel will be available to try as part of a "technical closed beta", with a classic heist from the series and the original gang available to play.

So, that means removing cash from a bank in the No Rest For The Wicked mission, while playing as one of Payday's major masked foursome: Dallas, Hoxton, Chains and Wolf.

Eurogamer's Ian Higton lists the seven ways Payday 3 turns up the heat.Watch on YouTube

You'll be able to replay the mission to your heart's content, though your progress will eventually be capped (at Infamy Level 22 and Weapon Level Progression 8, if you wanted to know).

Interested? You can request access now via Payday 3's Steam page or on your Xbox through the Xbox Insider Hub app.

Our Ian played Payday 3 last month, and reported back that the game improved on the series' formula without making any radical changes.

You can watch 4K gameplay from both of these missions, along with stealthy and loud playthroughs of the bank mission, in the video above.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Editor-in-Chief

Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-Chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch