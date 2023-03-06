If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Paradox teases Sims-like Life By You from former head of The Sims

More details due later this month.

As part of today's announcement showcase, Paradox has teased Life By You, a new game from former head of Sims and CEO of Second Life studio Linden Labs, Rod Humble.

Little has been shared about Life By You beyond a brief teaser trailer, but it's being developed by Paradox Tectonic, the Humble-run studio unveiled back in 2019.

At the time of Paradox Tectonic's establishment, Humble said the studio would focus on creating "open, fun, beautiful games which respect the players' intelligence and enables their creativity, freedom, emotion, and sharing", and we've now got our first look - albeit brief - of what the team has been working on since then.

Watch on YouTube
Life By You teaser trailer.

First impressions based on Paradox's teaser trailer are of a very Sims-like experience, with glimpses of little digital people interacting in their homes, driving around a seemingly open town, and sunning themselves at the beach. There's even a peek at some building tools.

That, though, is about all we're getting right now, with Paradox set to shared further information on Life By You later this month on Monday, 20th March.

