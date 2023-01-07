If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Overwatch 2's Battle for Olympus time-limited mode is now live

Wonders never Greece.

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Overwatch 2's Battle for Olympus time-limited mode is now live and will run until 19th January.

The "all-new game mode" offers a free-for-all deathmatch that sees players "go head-to-head, wilding the power of Greek gods, goddesses, and creatures" and includes free rewards, challenges, and shop content.

Watch on YouTube
Overwatch 2 Seasonal Event | Battle for Olympus 2023.

Featuring Poseidon Ramattra, Zeus Junker Queen, Minotaur Reinhardt, Cyclopes Roadhog, Hades Pharah, Medusa Widowmaker, and Hermes Lucio, each hero has a unique "divine" ability for the event.

"Battle for Olympus will feature seven heroes that get special powers when they activate their divine ultimates that stack new effects on top of the ability," Activision Blizzard explains. "Alongside their divine ultimates, heroes have unique interactions with one another as they ascend from mortal to myth in Battle for Olympus.

"The hero with the highest number of kills overall from the event will have their statue placed on the Ilios Ruins arena map to commemorate their victory."

After 10 days, Overwatch 2 had 25 million players, and thanks to Activision Blizzard's third-quarter financial report, we know that the game clocked up 35 million players in its first month.

It's not been a trouble-free launch, however; Blizzard recently released a new blog update for Overwatch 2, publicly acknowledging that the team isn't "completely satisfied with how everything feels right now", with Blizzard now looking at the "[opportunities] for improvement that [it needs] to focus on". Furthermore, Blizzard has begun deploying audio transcription to help combat abuse and toxicity in Overwatch 2's voice chat.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch