Obsidian's Grounded gets a full release this September

Time to touch grass.
Ishraq Subhan
News by Ishraq Subhan Reporter
Two years since its launch in early access, Obsidian's garden survival adventure Grounded is finally getting a full release on 27th September.

The announcement was made by game director Adam Brennecke, along with news of a final early access update out today which includes a huge revision to the game's armour and upgrade systems.

There's also a secret feature called the Homestretch included in the update that will be turned on at a later date.

We knew that the game is set to leave early access in September back in June, but now we have a solid release date.

It also means Microsoft can put another Xbox exclusive on its list to be released this year, versus a more regular string of exclusives from Sony and Nintendo.

Indeed, Obsidian has been pulling its weight for Microsoft, with adventure game Pentiment also set to release later in 2022.

This launch version of Grounded will introduce a full campaign - playable either solo or cooperatively - new armour recipes, new weapons, a giant Mantis and more when it arrives on PC and Xbox.

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think he’s really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

