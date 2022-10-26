If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Obakeidoro! is the next Switch Online free game trial

Try out the asymmetric game of "cat and mouse".
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Reporter Intern
Published on

Obakeidoro!, also known as Bail or Jail, is the current free game trial being offered through Nintendo Switch Online.

It is an asymmetric multiplayer game based on the Japanese game keidoro (けいどろ), what we would call tag, where three humans are pitted against one monster.

Matches are just three minutes long, and can be played both online and offline.

Watch on YouTube
OBAKEIDORO! - Launch Trailer - Nintendo Switch.

Players can choose to play as a human, where the goal is to run away from the monster, or the monster, who attempts to capture the humans. There's a roster of several different humans and monsters to play as, each with their own unique abilities.

The game is available to all Switch Online members until 2nd November for UK members, or 11:59pm Pacific Time on 1st November in the US.

If Obakeidoro takes your fancy, it's currently half price on the Nintendo eShop.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Reporter Intern

Liv is Eurogamer's reporter intern. When not playing games, she's trying to bring cats to her yard and be meme literate.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch