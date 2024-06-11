Nintendo Switch system update live, removes X/Twitter support

Nintendo has released an update for its Switch consoles, removing support for social media platform X in the process.

We knew this day was coming, with the company previously announcing its plans to pull support for X last month.

While the company has not provided a reason for this change, Nintendo follows both PlayStation and Xbox in removing integration with the social media network since X changed its API pricing in March last year.

When Nintendo first announced its plans to pull support for X on Switch consoles, the social media platform said it was "dedicated to enhancing and supporting gaming-related features", maintaining it had a good relationship with Nintendo. This post has since been removed.

You can read the full notes from Nintendo's most recent Switch update below:

Ver. 18.1.0 (Released June 10, 2024)

The following updates were made for the discontinuation of X (formerly Twitter) integration:

The option to "Post to Twitter" when sharing from the Album in the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu was removed.

in the Nintendo Switch was removed. The ability to post Super Smash Bros. Ultimate screenshots from the Album in the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu to Smash World in the Nintendo Switch Online smart device app was removed.

in the Nintendo Switch to Smash World in the Nintendo Switch Online smart device app was removed. The option to link X (formerly Twitter) from "Settings" > "User Settings" > "Posting to Social Media" was removed.

The option to link social media accounts from "My Page" > "Friend Suggestions" was removed.

General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

Image credit: Nintendo

Elsewhere in Switch news, it was recently announced that Guerrilla's Horizon series will be making its debut on Nintendo's hybrid console, in the form of Lego Horizon Adventures. Expected to release this "holiday", the upcoming Lego game promises a "playful and light-hearted" take on PlayStation's series.