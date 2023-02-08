If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Nintendo has finally given Advance Wars 1+2 a new release date

Coming in April.

Tom Phillips
Delayed for over a year, Advance Wars 1+2 Reboot Camp is now back on Nintendo's release calendar with a firm launch date.

Tonight's Nintendo Direct broadcast revealed a new 21st April arrival for the Nintendo Switch tactical strategy title.

Advance Wars was originally set to launch a year ago, but was held back from launch due to the proximity of its release and the very real Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Advance Wars 1+2 Reboot Camp finally arrives for Nintendo Switch in April.

Eurogamer.net Merch