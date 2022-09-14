Advance Wars 1+2 not cancelled, Nintendo reassures, despite Direct no-show

Nintendo still intends to release Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, though is yet to decide when to do so.

The turn-based strategy game - believed to be complete and ready to launch - was pulled from release schedules earlier this year due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Fans had hoped to see Advance Wars 1+2 reannounced during last night's Nintendo Direct presentation, though the company made no mention of it at all.

Watch on YouTube An Advance Wars 1+2 trailer from 2021.

Still, a short statement from Nintendo released in response to the game's absence does at least point to it eventually arriving at some point - even if there's no more news on when.

"The release has been delayed," a Nintendo spokesperson told Axios. "We will announce the new date once it has been determined."

Earlier this year, one user who pre-ordered Advance Wars 1+2 managed to get early access to the game by accident - though Nintendo swiftly refunded their purhcase, removing the ability to play.

"In light of recent world events, we have made the decision to delay Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was originally scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch on 08/04," Nintendo wrote, one month before the game's original launch. "Please stay tuned for updates on a new release date."