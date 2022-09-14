If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Advance Wars 1+2 not cancelled, Nintendo reassures, despite Direct no-show

But release date still to be determined.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on
Advance Wars 1+2.

Nintendo still intends to release Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, though is yet to decide when to do so.

The turn-based strategy game - believed to be complete and ready to launch - was pulled from release schedules earlier this year due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Fans had hoped to see Advance Wars 1+2 reannounced during last night's Nintendo Direct presentation, though the company made no mention of it at all.

Watch on YouTube
An Advance Wars 1+2 trailer from 2021.

Still, a short statement from Nintendo released in response to the game's absence does at least point to it eventually arriving at some point - even if there's no more news on when.

"The release has been delayed," a Nintendo spokesperson told Axios. "We will announce the new date once it has been determined."

Earlier this year, one user who pre-ordered Advance Wars 1+2 managed to get early access to the game by accident - though Nintendo swiftly refunded their purhcase, removing the ability to play.

"In light of recent world events, we have made the decision to delay Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was originally scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch on 08/04," Nintendo wrote, one month before the game's original launch. "Please stay tuned for updates on a new release date."

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch