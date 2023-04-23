New World's Springtime Bloom event is now live

Amazon Games' New World Springtime Bloom event is now live.

From now until 23rd May, Springtide Bloom invites you to "collect Springtide's fertile bounty of event-specific awards", and "calls its children to share an ancient secret capable of granting true freedom and help the enigmatic Bloom Herald unravel the mysteries of the ethereal Wispybloom".

You'll need to be level 20 or higher to pick up the new quest, but if you qualify, head on over to a Springtide Village which are located in Monarch's Bluff, Everfall, Brightwood, and Wavers Fen.

Rewards include the ability to "craft Wispy Spritz, lure Wispy Wasps into their blast radius, and reap Wispy Wasp Goo in exchange for Springtide Tokens".

Furthermore, every Settlement's "ornately decorated Springtide Centerpiece" can be looted once per day for Diamond Gypsum, Wispy Spritz, Event Reputation, Dyes, Springtide Drams, Springtide Wafers, and Springtide Crumble (which sounds delicious). You can also grab goodies from the village party bags, too, as well as Prismabloom Harvests, and the Event Shop "as the infestation continues".

For more, head on over to the official website.

Amazon recently announced its massively multiplayer online RPG New World will be switching to a new seasonal release model, complete with a battle-pass-style Season Pass. Rather than relying purely on the game's cosmetics-based premium shop, New World's monetisation plan now includes a new Season Pass' 100-tier paid reward track as part of a shift to a three-month seasonal release model. A free track will also be also available.

Amazon Games recently celebrated one whole year of New World with a snazzy new infographic that showcased "key highlights from the launch", including confirmation that at the time of its anniversary, New World players had collectively clocked up 569m in-game hours.