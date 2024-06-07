New World: Aeternum pops up on the PlayStation Store

Something titled New World: Aeternum has been spotted on the PlayStation Store, setting tongues wagging ahead of an expected announcement tonight.

Developed by Amazon Games, New World originally launched for PC in 2021, and is still yet to arrive on consoles. The advert for New World: Aeternum on PlayStation consoles certainly suggests this may soon change.

An MMORPG set in a fictional version of 1600s America, New World initially arrived with something of a buzz, and had nearly a million concurrent players soon after launch. Things have calmed down since, with more modest players in the double digit thousands over the past couple of years - something a console launch now could revive.

The addition of a subtitle, Aeternum, suggests this isn't the same version of New World that exists on PC currently. Whether this is merely a subtitle for a console version (and whether it also arrives on Xbox) remains to be seen.

But it's been a while since the last New World expansion, and New World's social media has been teasing something big being announced tonight during the Summer Game Fest show. It may be we see Aeternum announced as an update for the base game on PC too - as well as a fresh jumping off point for new players on consoles.

Mark your calendars for June 7 to witness an exciting announcement during #SummerGameFest! pic.twitter.com/xvWoULPqpt — New World (@playnewworld) May 29, 2024

Summer Game Fest's livestream kicks off at 10pm UK time tonight, and you can watch all the announcements right here on Eurogamer.