New Stranger of Paradise expansion will feature Gilgamesh

Arriving next month.
Ed Nightingale
News by Ed Nightingale
Published on
Gilgamesh in Stranger of Paradise

Square Enix has announced the next expansion mission for Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, which will release on 26th October.

Named Wanderer of the Rift, it will feature Gilgamesh - a recurring character in the series initially introduced as the antagonist of Final Fantasy 5.

Footage of the expansion is included in the below reveal teaser trailer.

STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN | WANDERER OF THE RIFT Teaser Trailer

The trailer includes footage of protagonist Jack battling Gilgamesh, who wields his iconic Zantetsuken sword.

Wanderer of the Rift follows the previous expansion mission Trials of the Dragon King, which focused on the classic summon Bahamut. Access to this mission is locked behind a newly-introduced high difficulty level - it's unclear if this new expansion will do the same.

Both expansions are available as part of the game's season pass, which is required to play them.

We described the game as "a trashy Soulslike that packs surprising depth" in our Stranger of Paradise review.

About the Author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

