If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Mortal Kombat 1 Switch trailer featuring Steam achievement taken down

Following heavy criticism for technical issues.

Mortal Kombat 1 on Switch header
Image credit: NetherRealm via @HlNOMARUSUMO
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

A launch trailer for the Nintendo Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1 is no longer available to view on YouTube after fans spotted a Steam achievement pop up in the middle of it.

The game has already come under fire for a range of technical and graphical issues, with some fans calling its $70 price point "a robbery".

It's now receiving more criticism thanks to the official trailer posted on Nintendo of America's YouTube channel, which seemingly includes PC gameplay to advertise the Switch version of the game.

Newscast: The biggest Xbox leak in history discussed.Watch on YouTube

Although the trailer has since been made private by Nintendo of America, the moment in question has been screenshotted and preserved. The placeholder achievement appeared at the 1:53 mark.

Many are now questioning whether this could be classed as false advertising, as what's shown in the trailer is not representative of the final game. On social media, some fans have voiced their disappointment and frustrations at the buggy state of Mortal Kombat 1 on Switch and its misleading trailer.

Yesterday, Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon promised any issues in the Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1 will "absolutely be addressed". Digital Foundry is planning to take a closer look at all versions of Mortal Kombat 1, so be sure to keep an eye out for their thoughts on the site soon.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch