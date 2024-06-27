More Dead Rising remaster details promised in Capcom showcase next week

Capcom has announced its digital showcase - Capcom Next - will take place next week.

The broadcast will last for 25 minutes, and provide us with updates on Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (which is slated to release next month, on 19th July) and Resident Evil 7's move to iPhone/iPad and Mac.

The highlight of this show, however, will surely be the first look at Capcom's Dead Rising remaster, which was announced quite out of the blue last night.

The showcase will air at 11pm UK time on 1st July, across Capcom's YouTube, Twitch, Facebook and TikTok platforms. It will not include any updates on Monster Hunter Wilds, the studio has said.

As for that Dead Rising remaster, the studio has billed it as "an updated release with a brand new look", and coming to "newest generation of platforms". Capcom is yet to share a launch date for the upcoming release, but perhaps we will find this out next week.

Eurogamer rather liked Dead Rising when the game made its original debut all the way back in 2006.

"It may not be licensed by George A. Romero," wrote Tom Bramwell at the time, "but it was certainly inspired by him, and it replicates a lot of the feelings he inspired in the viewer. And as I plunge yet another sickle into someone's neck and jerk their head off with my foot, showering myself in blood, I can't help but think that he'd rather approve of it."

Hopefully this remaster will evoke a similar sentiment.