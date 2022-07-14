Mini Metro knock-off launches on Switch today

Mini Subway: Logic on the Metro Line is a new game released on the Switch eShop today that tasks players with designing a network of coloured metro lines.

Sound familiar? It certainly looks an awful lot like Mini Metro, the puzzle strategy game from New Zealand developer Dinosaur Polo Club.

Mini Subway is available for £3.59 and has been developed by Red Fables, published by Cooking and Publishing.

"Mini Subway: Login on the Metro Line is a game in which you will design the subway station network of a city," reads the eShop description.

"Trace different lines between stations and put all your trains in motion, but be careful! All passengers have to reach their destination. Make your routes efficient and modify them as new stations are opened. Decide how to use your limited resources - how long can you keep the city running at full capacity?"

From the gameplay to the visuals, the game is clearly an uncanny replication of Mini Metro - even down to the station shapes.

Eurogamer has contacted Dinosaur Polo Club for comment.

Uhm, ayo? Some company released a clone of Mini Metro on the #NintendoSwitch eShop today. How the flip does that happen? pic.twitter.com/ncdxyP2q6r — Daan Koopman (@NintenDaan) July 14, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Mini Metro has been on the Switch since 2018, currently priced at £7.49.

A search for Mini Metro brings up the original game first, followed by Mini Subway.

The studio's follow-up game, Mini Motorways, is also available on Switch for £11.99.

Both games are also available on mobile and PC.

This is far from the first time developers have copied success stories.

A clone of Unpacking was widely criticised and eventually removed from the Google Play store.

And just this week, a Fall Guys clone called Stumble Guys has topped the iPhone app chart.