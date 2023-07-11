Microsoft wins crucial FTC case on Activision Blizzard acquisition

Microsoft has won its crucial court case against the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), clearing its way to acquire Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard for $68.7bn.

Last week's dramatic court case hinged on whether the FTC could be allowed an injunction to temporarily block the deal while it investigated it further. But in reality it was viewed as a referendum on the deal's overall ability to still be successful.

Defeat in court would have left Microsoft's effort to buy the publisher behind World of Warcraft, Diablo 4 and Candy Crush dead in the water, Microsoft had previously admitted.

Today's decision rekindles Microsoft's hopes of closing the deal with just days to go until its 18th July deadline, and despite the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) still standing in opposition.

Newscast: This week's biggest headlines from the FTC vs Microsoft.

In a further development today, Microsoft president Brad Smith has said the FTC's decision has prompted it and the CMA to agree that a "stay of litigation" is now "in the public interest" - sparking further hope for Microsoft of a breakthrough on these shores.

"After today's court decision in the US, our focus now turns back to the UK," Smith said today in a statement shared to Eurogamer. "While we ultimately disagree with the CMA's concerns, we are considering how the transaction might be modified in order to address those concerns in a way that is acceptable to the CMA.

"In order to prioritise work on these proposals, Microsoft and Activision have agreed with the CMA that a stay of the litigation in the UK would be in the public interest and the parties have made a joint submission to the Competition Appeal Tribunal to this effect."

Microsoft previously said it begin a long and likely arduous route to appeal the CMA's decision later this month. That process would take many months to complete - and even if successful, Microsoft would win the ability to resubmit its deal to the UK's previously-reluctant CMA for reconsideration.

The CMA's decision leaves the UK as a global outlier on its assessment of the deal - and something the UK's own politicians do not seem particularly thrilled by - with questions raised over whether the UK is "open for business".

Bloomberg reported last month that Microsoft had considered "extreme" options such as withdrawing Activision Blizzard from the UK completely in a bid to bypass the UK's block of its deal.

Exactly how this would look, and how Activision Blizzard games would then be sold and operated in the UK, remains to be seen. But today's decision by the FTC now prompts these questions anew, as Microsoft will seek to get its deal over the line now success on its home turf is all but assured.

The only other major regulator to take issue with the deal, the EU's European Commission, ultimately gave it the go-ahead after deciding it was happy with concessions made by Microsoft in order to grease the wheels of the acquisition going through.

"We're grateful to the court for swiftly deciding in our favor," Xbox boss Phil Spencer said today of the FTC's decision, in a statement issued via Twitter today. "The evidence showed the Activision Blizzard deal is good for the industry and the FTC's claims about console switching, multi-game subscription services, and cloud don't reflect the realities of the gaming market.

"Since we first announced this deal, our commitment to bringing more games to more people on more devices has only grown. We've signed multiple agreements to make Activision Blizzard's games, Xbox first-party games and Game Pass all available to more players than they are today.

"We know that players around the world have been watching this case closely and I'm proud of our efforts to expand player access and choice throughout this journey," Spencer concluded.