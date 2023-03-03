If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Metroid Fusion joins Nintendo Switch Online next week

For Expansion Pack subscribers.

Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on
Metroid Fusion.

Game Boy Advance classic Metroid Fusion will become available on Nintendo Switch next week, on Thursday 9th March.

As with all GBA games, you'll need to be a subscriber of the Nintendo Switch Online service's pricier Expansion Pack tier to be able to play it.

Developed internally by Nintendo, Metroid Fusion is beloved for its classic side-scrolling Metroid gameplay. Upon its launch back in 2007, Eurogamer's editor at the time Tom Bramwell described it as his "favourite 2D Metroid yet".

Watch on YouTube
Metroid Fusion on Game Boy Advance... on Nintendo Switch Online.

Fusion's story takes place after most other Metroid games, and well after the Metroid Prime trilogy, leaving it for years as a sort-of conclusion to the franchise.

That changed in 2021 with the release of Metroid Dread, which picked up Samus' story from the end of Fusion onwards.

With the recent release of Metroid Prime 1 Remastered, things are looking up for Metroid fans after a long period in the dark. How's about some news on Metroid Prime 4 next?

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch