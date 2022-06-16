Mass Effect Legendary Edition available for subscribers on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime members can get the Mass Effect Legendary Edition for no extra cost this Prime Day (which is both 12th and 13th July).

Mass Effect Legendary Edition contains the entire Mass Effect trilogy fully remastered with visual enhancements, technical improvements, and gameplay adjustments.

"The upgrades are vast and far-reaching in the remaster. Shadow quality is boosted, geometry tweaked, and we have improved anti-aliasing to support the 4K picture on Series X, S and PS5," wrote Thomas Morgan in Digital Foundry's analysis of the collection.

But that's not all. According to Amazon's blog post, members will have access to over 30 games for free, including Grid Legends, Need for Speed Heat, Star Wars Jedi Knight, Star Wars Jedi Knight 2 and Star Wars Republic Commando.

Leading up to Prime Day, a bunch of indie titles will be available to download from 21st June, including Death Squared, Fatal Fury Special, Rain World and Samurai Shodown 2.

You can find a full list of the games here.