Looks like Biomutant will be making a Switch debut this October

A new listing implies that Biomutant will be getting a Switch release this October.

The listing, spotted by GoNintendo, can be found on Portuguese site Gaming Replay. It includes a price (54,99 €), Switch box cover art, and a release date - 25th October.

Watch on YouTube Here's a look at Biomutant on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

While nothing has been officially announced by developer Experiment 101, a Switch edition of the game has long been rumoured to be coming eventually.

Biomutant's Switch listing on Gaming Replay.

Biomutant initially launched in May last year for PS4, Xbox One and PC. Following this release, it shifted more than 1m copies - enough that it was able to break even within a week of launch despite a long development (it was first announced all the way back in 2017).

Later this month, the game will be getting new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions. These will be available as a free upgrade for those that already own the game, and promise 4K resolution, HDR support and a boosted frame-rate "up to 60fps".

Malindy described Biomutant as "an open world adventure buckling under its own ambitions" in her review of the game.

While praising areas such as the vast map, which Malindy said often looks "exquisite", she felt that "every feature falls victim to the game's quantity over quality maxim".