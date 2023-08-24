Logitech's brilliant G29 and G920 driving wheel and pedals are almost half price at Amazon

Amazon has just kicked off its Gaming Week sale, with lots of gaming accessories from the biggest gaming brands getting big discounts.

There are lots of excellent Logitech gaming products on sale in Amazon Gaming Week, including the G29 and G920 Driving Force racing wheel and pedals which are both 49 per cent off:

What's great is that both Xbox and PlayStation users looking to create a sim racing setup on a budget can do as both console's respective racing wheel is on sale.

The G29 and G920 are perfect options if you're looking to start sim racing, giving you that immersive driving experience at your setup without having to break the bank.

The wheel has a 900-degree rotation like real race cars do, and uses hand-stitched leather on the wheel itself as well as stainless steel paddle shifters to control the helical gearing, and all the usual console controller buttons are easy-to use on the inner section of the wheel.

The pedals feature a pressure-sensitive nonlinear brake pedal and automotive-grade rolled steel throttle, as well as a pressure-sensitive clutch pedal should you prefer to use that and a Logitech G Driving Force gear lever.

Logitech make some brilliant sim racing gear, their Pro Racing wheel that goes for around £1000 has been tested and used by actual F1 drivers, and while that might be a step beyond what the average gamer needs, the G29 and G920 have the same level of quality that will really make a difference to your racing setup.

There are a lot of other great deals to be had during Amazon Gaming Week, and we'll be covering the best of them here on Eurogamer so be sure to follow the Deals topic on the site using the tag below this article so you can get notified when we write about a new deal.