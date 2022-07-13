Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is now under £30 in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Prime Day video game deals were honestly, pretty lack-lustre in the UK yesterday. However, it seems that Amazon has thrown a few extra video game discounts into the mix today. There's a couple of extra quid off some first party Nintendo Switch games like Mario Strikers: Battle League for £36, Animal Crossing: New Horizons for £37. The best price drop we've seen on a game today is £20 off Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on all console platforms. You can buy it now for £30.

The Prime Day sale ends at midnight so you still have this afternoon and evening to grab a copy before the price jumps back up. Plus, if you're planning to add a some extra items to your basket, you should top up your Amazon credit with £80 or more to get an extra £9 added to your balance.

This Amazon-exclusive edition includes the standard game and the Classic Character Pack DLC, which lets you play as the classic Lego variants of Luke, Leia, Han, Lando and Darth Vader. The base game also includes more than 200 playable characters including Jedi, Sith lords and lovable rogues from Chewbacca and Poe Dameron to Darth Maul and more.

The game, which was released back in April, features all nine, main Luke Skywalker films in the Star Wars universe. It's your typical Lego action-adventure title where your main objective is to swing your lightsaber, bash through enemies and using the force to seek out collectibles.

