Larian rolls back Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix 4 due to crashes

Larian Studios has rolled back last night's Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix 4 due to new crashes.

The developer shared the news last night on X, formerly Twitter, shortly after the update went live.

"Due to a build error causing new crashes, we've rolled back Hotfix 4 for the time being. We'll re-release it as soon as we've fixed the cause," reads the statement.

"If you've saved since updating, you won't be able to load those saves until we've re-published Hotfix 4. Sorry about the inconvenience."

It then added: "To clarify, we've rolled back to Hotfix 3, so you can keep playing! You just won't be able to load saves from today's hotfix 4 until it's pushed live again. Apologies."

If you've saved since updating, you won't be able to load those saves until we've re-published Hotfix 4. Sorry about the inconvenience. — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) August 16, 2023

Replies to the post include plenty of players upset over unusable save files and lost progress, as much as others thank the team for the speed of fixes.

There's no word on exactly when Hotfix 4 will be re-launched.

The game's first major patch is also on the way, which will have over one thousand fixes and tweaks. This will come after Hotfix 4 - again there's no specific release date just yet.

Are you a PS5 owner (im)patiently waiting for the game's release? Preloads will begin on 31st August.